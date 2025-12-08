King Charles receives complaints ahead of royal gathering: 'do better'

King Charles' team left fans upset with the latest move ahead of a big royal event.

On December 7, Buckingham Palace released the official Christmas card of 2025, which was an old photo of King and Queen Camilla from their Italy trip.

While sharing the details about the photo, the monarch's spokesperson shared that the moment was captured by Chris Jackson in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome.

The background of the image showcased beautiful trees full of different flowers. However, it did not leave the fans impressed as they were expecting something related to the festive season.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, "Beautiful pic, but it doesn't feel Christmas. Might I suggest a lovely pic from Windsor or Sandringham when the Christmas lights are lit? Or even taken out front of the St George's Chapel."

"Least Christmas feel ever! Come on, your marketing team can do better than this, surely!" another one penned.

"Admittedly, it would have looked more festive with a Christmas seasonal decoration around the photo or just on a corner," a social media user said.

The King received complaints from fans days before the royal family's annual Sandringham gathering, in which senior royals, including the monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and others take part.