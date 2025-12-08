 
Geo News

King Charles receives complaints ahead of royal gathering: 'do better'

King Charles, Queen Camilla's new photo sparks debate

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

December 08, 2025

King Charles receives complaints ahead of royal gathering: do better
King Charles receives complaints ahead of royal gathering: 'do better'

King Charles' team left fans upset with the latest move ahead of a big royal event.

On December 7, Buckingham Palace released the official Christmas card of 2025, which was an old photo of King and Queen Camilla from their Italy trip.

While sharing the details about the photo, the monarch's spokesperson shared that the moment was captured by Chris Jackson in the grounds of Villa Wolkonsky in Rome.

The background of the image showcased beautiful trees full of different flowers. However, it did not leave the fans impressed as they were expecting something related to the festive season.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote, "Beautiful pic, but it doesn't feel Christmas. Might I suggest a lovely pic from Windsor or Sandringham when the Christmas lights are lit? Or even taken out front of the St George's Chapel."

"Least Christmas feel ever! Come on, your marketing team can do better than this, surely!" another one penned.

"Admittedly, it would have looked more festive with a Christmas seasonal decoration around the photo or just on a corner," a social media user said.

The King received complaints from fans days before the royal family's annual Sandringham gathering, in which senior royals, including the monarch, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and others take part. 

More From Royals

Prince Harry receives good news from UK as much-anticipated reunion looms
Prince Harry receives good news from UK as much-anticipated reunion looms
Meghan Markle addresses the confusion as family drama spirals
Meghan Markle addresses the confusion as family drama spirals
Prince William passes the Homelessness torch to Prince George
Prince William passes the Homelessness torch to Prince George
Queen Camilla receives sombre note from children this holiday season
Queen Camilla receives sombre note from children this holiday season
Queen Camilla passes her crown to new woman for first time in history
Queen Camilla passes her crown to new woman for first time in history
Prince William disappoints King Charles once again during special Christmas time
Prince William disappoints King Charles once again during special Christmas time