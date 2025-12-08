Prince Harry 'packs bags' for UK return: 'misses old life' 

 
Will fans see a reunion between Prince Harry and the royal family in 2025? The questions arose after the UK Home Office ordered a review of the Duke of Sussex's request for a risk assessment.

Following his exit from the royal family, King Charles' youngest son was deprived of many perks, and one of them was 24-hour armed police protection during UK visits.

He submitted a request via a letter to Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, urging her to look into the matter amid threats.

Now, the real talk begins, whether Harry is packing his bags to mark his much-awaited comeback.

But a former royal butler believes that the time of his arrival has not come yet, as he has to fulfil commitments in his current home in the US.

As per Express US, Grant Harrold said, "If Harry ever did return to the U.K., it would be because he misses his old life - his work, his friends, his home, and his family, including his father and possibly even William and Catherine."

However, he claimed, "I don't see it happening right now. He's happily married and has friendships in America."

"If circumstances allowed, he would probably choose to come back in the future, but he still has a lot of current commitments in the US," Grant added. 

