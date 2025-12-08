Prince William, Kate Middleton take major U-turn for Prince George

Prince George appears to be well on his way to break a major unwritten royal tradition as his parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, finally take a major decision.

There had been a major debate in the Wales household about the next step for the future king as they gradually prepare him for his destined role. The young prince, who is the second in line to the throne, marked his 12th birthday in July, which means that he will be attending the boarding school next year.

The royal protocol for George has already been tightened and he is also slowly taking up more royal engagements. Hence, the choice of school is a important decision to be made which had been pulling Princess Kate and Prince William in two different directions.

His father Prince William and uncle Prince Harry are alums of the prestigious Eton College. Moreover, King Charles also attended the all-boys boarding school. Hence, William reportedly favoured Eton, while Kate eyed her alma mater Marlborough, which is a co-ed institute.

Prince William in 1995 and Prince Harry in 1998 arriving at Eton as students

While earlier reports suggested that Kensington Palace will be announcing Eton as Prince George’s news, The Telegraph’s Sophia Money-Coutts cited a well-connected friend, stressing that the 12-year-old is headed to Marlborough in September.

Since the rumour mill has been churning over years over the matter, it is possible that the announcement could very well be the opposite. However, Sophie insists that her source is rarely wrong.

If William and Kate have chosen Marlborough College over Eton, it will be a major U-turn for the royal family. Sources close to Eton appeared excited few months ago, suggesting that the Waleses were indeed going through with the original set plan.