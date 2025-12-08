Kate Middleton shifts focus on next challenge after Forest Lodge move

Kate Middleton is finally able to close a rather painful chapter in her life as she marked an important milestone in her life.

The Princess of Wales, who struggled with cancer last year and is now in remission, holds a prominent royal position with a crucial responsibility towards training the future monarch.

The Wales family moved into their new home, Forest Lodge on the Windsor estate last month to finally leave behind the bad memories of Kate’s health crisis among other tragedies that befell the royals. Now, Princess Kate is diving into things that are important to her – from her three children to a passion project she started as a royal.

The future Queen is a “very loving mum” and handles all the tasks like any regular mother, royal expert Katie Nicholl told OK!.

Prince William and Kate do not have any live-in staff to ensure that Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte 10, and Prince Louis, 7, grow up to be down-to-earth.

“She juggles school drop-off, pick-up, homework, play dates, clubs and even tears, just like anybody else,” Katie added, noting the people who have seen her out and about dub her as “any working parent”.

Apart from that, Kate is focused on her Early Childhood project which she launched via The Royal Foundation Centre in 2021.

Katie shared that given the Princess has researched babies and the early development for nearly a decade, she is “well-schooled” in the matter and is “well-equipped for these difficult conversations”.

She noted that William and Kate have been conscious of breaking the cancer news to their children so it didn’t “completely terrify them”. Now, that Kate is recovering and easing back into her royal role, their next step remains to “keep their children safe and secure, and protect them from any media intrusion”.