Christina Haack breaks silence after ex Josh Hall called her 'immature' post divorce

Christina Haack shares cryptic post after ex Josh Hall branded her 'classless'

Christina Haack is giving a subtle warning to people who want to 'play' with her.

One week after The Flip Off star finalized her divorce from her third husband Josh Hall, she took to her Instagram account to share a lengthy cryptic note, reflecting on the "wild ride" she has been on this year.

Christina posted a selfie while seated in the car and gave a light warning after analyzing her “astrological chart," in the caption.

“How has 2025 treated you guys so far?! Been a wild ride over here. Some self inflicted… still learning and growing,” she began.

The HGTV star went on to say, “According to my astrological chart the next 12 months are highly auspicious. So for the (multiple) people who want to play… maybe not the right time?! I have more energy than ever (maybe the peptides, or no one who is actually in my life bothering me, or I just really don’t care about nonsense anymore).”

She concluded her post by adding that she’s "just over here" in her own lane and "enjoying the wild ride that is life."

Christina's cryptic post came days after her ex Josh branded her actions "classless" during their divorce.

In a bombshell interview with DailyMail, Josh broke his silence over Haack's reaction on social media on his divorce filing, calling the HGTV star's behavior "like a pissed off teenager," and "immature."

"I understand that we're public figures - I married one - but I thought it was unnecessary... Obviously don't drag a divorce out there. It's immature," he told the outlet.