Justin Bieber marks wife Hailey Bieber's major milestone

Justin Bieber shows love for wife Hailey THIS way

Justin Bieber is the biggest supporter of wife, Hailey Bieber.

Following Hailey's beauty line's expansion in Sephora the Baby singer took to his Instagram account to celebrate his wife's brand's milestone launch.

For the unversed, Rhode's skincare and makeup products officially launched on Sephora.com and in retail locations in the United States and Canada on Thursday, September 4.

Taking to his Stories, Bieber posted a screenshot of the announcement post from the beauty line's official page, and set the story to his song Go Baby

"Go baby go baby go baby go baby goooooo," Justin wrote over the screenshot

The announcement post read, "The world of Rhode is now at Sephora our collection of curated skincare and hybrid makeup essentials has arrived online and in store at all Sephora US and Sephora Canada locations. We can't wait to meet you all."

In the track Go Baby, which is part of Justin's SWAG album, he gave a shout out to Hailey and Rhode's popular Lip Case.

The lyric of the song reads, "That's my baby / She's iconic / iPhone case/ lip gloss on it."