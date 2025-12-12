Leonardo DiCaprio's dating history gets unexpected shade on television

Leonardo DiCaprio is currently dating Vittoria Ceretti

Leonardo DiCaprio's famous dating history has once again become the subject of discussion, but this time it is on primetime television.

During the December 11 episode of CBS's procedural drama series Elsbeth, the show slipped in a playful jab at the Oscar winner's reputation for dating younger women.

In the storyline, Elsbeth (played by Carrie Preston) investigates a case involving a former '90s supermodel.

While visiting the model's house, Nadine (Laura Benanti) reveals a secret entrance, jokingly dubbed the 'Leo latch' hinting at DiCaprio's late-night visits.

“Men would do anything for models. It is so sweet — and sad,” she said.

The Wolf of Wall Street actor's love life including past relationships with models Bar Refaeli, Toni Garrn, Nina Agdal, and Kelly Rohrbach has long been a media fixation.

He also dated actress Camila Morrone, who was 23 years younger than him, before their split in 2022.

Morrone previously clarified that age difference didn't matter in their relationship.

“There’s so many relationships in Hollywood — and in the history of the world — where people have large age gaps. I just think anyone should be able to date who they want to date,” she told in an interview with Los Angeles Time.

Briefly linked with Zayn Malik's ex Gigi Hadid afterwards, DiCaprio is now in a relationship with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, 27.