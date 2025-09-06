Travis Kelce sports bold custom suit ahead of Chiefs season opener

Travis Kelce turned heads on Friday as he arrived at Arena Corinthians in São Paulo, Brazil, ahead of the Kansas City Chiefs’ season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The 35-year-old tight end, who recently proposed to Taylor Swift, cut a stylish figure in a black KidSuper blazer with hand-embroidered contrast stitching, paired with matching slacks and loafers, as per Page Six.

He accessorized with dark sunglasses, a large duffel bag, and AirPods as he made his way into the stadium for the first game of his 13th NFL season.

While his fiancée was not in attendance, sources told TMZ that none of the Chiefs’ partners made the 13-hour flight, fans quickly praised Kelce’s look online.

One admirer gushed, “This man never looks bad!” while another dubbed it his “Fiancée era.”

Insiders have long credited Swift’s influence on Kelce’s evolving fashion sense.

As per Daily Mail, “He dresses to impress her, and her influence is undeniable,” noting that the couple often shops together online.

Furthermore, Kelce’s appearance came just weeks after he presented the pop superstar with a dazzling old mine brilliant cut diamond engagement ring, reportedly worth up to $1 million.

According to insiders, the couple is planning a summer 2026 wedding at Swift’s Rhode Island estate.