Cillian Murphy reveals new look at Toronto premiere of 'Steve'

Cillian Murphy turned heads on Friday night as he walked the red carpet at the Toronto International Film Festival for the world premiere of his latest film, Steve.

The Oscar-winning Peaky Blinders star debuted a striking transformation with long curly hair as he posed for photos outside the screening.

Murphy, who plays a weary headteacher at a struggling reform school in the Netflix drama, cut a sharp figure in a classic black single-breasted blazer, crisp white shirt and tailored trousers, finished with polished leather shoes.

Appearing relaxed and in high spirits, he greeted fans warmly, stopped for selfies and posed alongside co-stars including Jay Lycurgo, Tracey Ullman and British rapper Little Simz, as per Daily Mail.

Moreover, Steve, adapted from Max Porter’s bestselling novel Shy, follows a pivotal day in the life of a teacher fighting to save his school from closure while wrestling with the emotional toll of his work.

Additionally, the film also charts his bond with Shy, a troubled teen played by Lycurgo, as both characters navigate the thin line between self-destruction and redemption.

As per the publication, Murphy, who also serves as producer, said Porter’s novel left a deep impression on him.

In regards to this, he told Deadline, “It just broke my heart. Those are the sorts of things I love as a reader and as a performer, so I really wanted to do something with him.”

Directed by Tim Mielants, the feature also stars Emily Watson, Roger Allam and Simbi Ajikawo.

It will open in select U.S. cinemas on September 19 before debuting globally on Netflix on October 3.