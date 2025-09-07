2025 Creative Arts Emmys: Full winners list

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys just started off with a bang and the full winners list has just been announced.
Check it out below;
Outstanding Animated Program
- WINNER: Arcane
- Bob's Burgers
- Common Side Effects
- Love, Death + Robots
- The Simpsons
Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Only Murders in the Building
- Shrinking
- WINNER: The Studio
Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series
- The Last of Us
- WINNER: The Pitt
- Severance
- Slow Horses
- The White Lotus
Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- WINNER: Adolescence
- Black Mirror
- Dying for Sex
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story
- The Penguin
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance
- WINNER: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton, "Into the Light"
- Hank Azaria, The Simpsons, "Abe League of Their Moe"
- Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, "Why Do We Go Through Puberty?"
- Alan Tudyk, Andor, "Who Else Knows?"
- Jeffrey Wright, What If...?, "What If...1872?"
- Steven Yeun, Invincible, "What Have I Done?"
Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming
- Bridgerton Routines: "Butterfly Ball," "Eros And Psyche," "Jealousy," "Wedding Dance," and "Rejoining The Ton"
- Doctor Who Routine: "There's Always A Twist"
- WINNER: Étoile Routines: "Piece 2," "Growing Pressure," "Big In Japan," and "Piece 1"
- Severance Routines: "Choreography & Merriment" and "The Ballad Of Ambrose And Gunnel"
- Will Trent Routines: "Last Dance," "In The Night," "Quartet No. 5," and "I Can't Stand The Rain"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- WINNER: Adolescence, "Episode 2"
- American Primeval, "Episode 1"
- Disclaimer, "I"
- The Penguin, "Top Hat"
- Zero Day, "Episode 2"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)
- Emily in Paris, "Masquerade"
- Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, "The 6:10 to Lubbock"
- Hacks, "I Love LA"
- The Righteous Gemstones, "Prelude"
- WINNER: The Studio, "The Oner"
Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)
- Andor, "Harvest"
- The Day Of The Jackal, "Episode 1"
- Étoile, "The Swap"
- Pachinko, "Chapter Nine"
- WINNER: Severance, "Hello, Ms. Cobel"
- The White Lotus, "Killer Instinct"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series
- Emily In Paris, "The Grey Area"
- Hacks, "Heaven"
- The Righteous Gemstones, "You Hurled Me Into The Depths, Into The Very Heart Of The Seas"
- WINNER: The Studio, "CinemaCon"
- The White Lotus, "Same Spirits, New Forms"
Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Adolescence, "Episode 2"
- American Horror Stories, "Backrooms"
- Dying For Sex, "Topping Is A Sacred Skill"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing"
- Sirens, "Exile"
Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling
- Emily In Paris, "Back On The Crazy Horse"
- Hacks, "I Love LA"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "Cent'anni"
- The Studio, "CinemaCon"
- The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"
Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Grotesquerie, "Unplugged"
- The Last Of Us, "Day One"
- Only Murders In The Building, "Valley Of The Dolls"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "Cent'anni"
- The Pitt, "7:00 P.M."
- The White Lotus, "Full-Moon Party"
Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes
- Agatha All Along, "Follow Me My Friend"
- WINNER: Andor, "Harvest"
- Black Mirror, "USS Callister"
- Dune: Prophecy, "The Hidden Hand"
- House Of The Dragon, "The Burning Mill"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
- Jon Bernthal, The Bear, "Napkins"
- WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio, "CinemaCon"
- Dave Franco, The Studio, "CinemaCon"
- Ron Howard, The Studio, "The Note"
- Anthony Mackie, The Studio, "The Note"
- Martin Scorsese, The Studio, "The Promotion"
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys, "Beware The Jabberwock, My Son"
- Scott Glenn, The White Lotus, "Killer Instincts"
- WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt , "9:00 P.M."
- Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us, "The Price"
- Forest Whitaker, Andor, "I Have Friends Everywhere"
- Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us, "Day One"
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
- Olivia Colman, The Bear, "Forever"
- Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, "Ice Chips"
- Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face, "The Game Is A Foot"
- Robby Hoffman, Hacks, "Cover Girls"
- Zoë Kravitz, The Studio, "The Presentation"
- WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks, "A Slippery Slope"
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
- Jane Alexander, Severance, "Sweet Vitriol"
- Gwendoline Christie, Severance, "Cold Harbor"
- Kaitlyn Dever, The Last Of Us, "Through The Valley"
- Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale, "Exile"
- Catherine O'Hara, The Last Of Us, "Future Days"
- WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance, "Who Is Alive?"
Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)
- Black Mirror, "Hotel Reverie"
- Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"
- Dying For Sex, "It's Not That Serious"
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Spree"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"
- The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat
Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)
- Andor, "Who Are You?"
- Based On A True Story, "Relapse"
- Cobra Kai, "Blood In Blood Out"
- WINNER: Severance, "Cold Harbor"
- The Studio, "The Missing Reel"
- The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"
Outstanding Music Supervision
- Hacks, "I Love LA"
- The Last Of Us, "The Price"
- The Righteous Gemstones, "You Hurled Me Into The Depths, Into The Very Heart Of The Seas"
- Severance, "Cold Harbor"
- WINNER: The Studio, "The Promotion"
- The White Lotus, "Same Spirits, New Forms"
Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music
- Dept. Q
- Dune: Prophecy
- Lazarus
- The Residence
- WINNER: The White Lotus
- Your Friends & Neighbors
Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics
- Agatha All Along, "Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate," Song Title: "The Ballad of the Witches' Road"
- Andor, "Who Are You?," Song Title: "We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem)"
- WINNER: The Boys, "We'll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here," Song Title: "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas"
- SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Song Title: "Adam Sandler's Song: 50 Years"
Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
- Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart To Kill
- Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart To Kill
- J.K. Simmons, Die Hart: Hart To Kill
- WINNER: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains
- Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling
- Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, "No Pain"
- WINNER: Bridgerton, "Old Friends"
- House Of The Dragon, "Smallfolk"
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Hang Men"
- What We Do In The Shadows, "The Finale"
Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)
- Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved By Death"
- WINNER: House of the Dragon, "The Red Dragon and the Gold"
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?"
- The Righteous Gemstones, "Prelude"
- What We Do In The Shadows, "Come Out And Play"
Outstanding Period Costumes
- American Primeval, "Episode 2"
- WINNER: Bridgerton, "Into the Light"
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Blame It On The Rain"
- 1923, "A Dream And A Memory"
- Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (MASTERPIECE), "Wreckage"
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series
- WINNER: Andor, "Who Are You?"
- The Last Of Us, "Through The Valley"
- Severance, "Attila"
- Severance, "Chikhai Bardo"
- Severance, "Cold Harbor"
- The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series
- The Conners, "The Truck Stops Here"
- WINNER: Frasier, "My Brilliant Sister"
- Mid-Century Modern, "Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman"
- The Upshaws, "Buy Now"
- The Upshaws, "Grifter, Grifter"
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series
- The Bear, "Tomorrow"
- Hacks, "I Love LA"
- The Rehearsal, "My Controls"
- The Rehearsal, "Pilot's Code"
- WINNER: The Studio, "The Promotion"
- What We Do In The Shadows, "The Finale"
Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- WINNER: Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Blame It on the Rain"
- The Penguin, "Bliss"
- The Penguin, "Cent'anni"
- The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing"
- Sirens, "Exile"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)
- The Last Of Us, "Day One"
- The Penguin, "Homecoming"
- The Residence, "The Fall Of The House Of Usher"
- WINNER: Severance, "Chikhai Bardo"
- The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)
- WINNER: Andor, "Who Are You?"
- Bridgerton, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton"
- Dune: Prophecy, "The Hidden Hand"
- 1923, "Wrap Thee In Terror"
- Pachinko, "Chapter Thirteen"
Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
- Hacks, "A Slippery Slope"
- Mid-Century Modern, "Working Girls"
- Only Murders In The Building, "Gates of Heaven" and "Valley of the Dolls"
- WINNER: The Studio, "The Note"
- What We Do In The Shadows, "Headhunting"
Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup
- House Of The Dragon, "The Red Sowing"
- The Last Of Us, "Feel Her Love"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"
- The Pitt, "4:00 P.M."
- Saturday Night Live, "Host: Timothée Chalamet"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)
- The Acolyte, "Night"
- Agatha All Along, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power"
- The Bear, "Doors"
- The Righteous Gemstones, "Prelude"
- WINNER: The Studio, "The Golden Globes"
Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program
- WINNER: Arcane, "The Dirt Under Your Nails"
- Love, Death + Robots, "400 Boys"
- Secret Level, "Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear"
- Star Trek: Lower Decks, "The New Next Generation"
- What If...?, "What If...1872?"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Andor, "Who Are You?"
- WINNER: The Last Of Us, "Through the Valley"
- The Pitt, "7:00 P.M."
- Severance, "Chikhai Bardo"
Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special
- Adolescence, "Episode 1"
- Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"
- The Gorge
- WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"
- Star Trek: Section 31
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation
- The Bear, "Doors"
- Mid-Century Modern, "Sour Pickleball"
- Only Murders In The Building, "Once Upon A Time In The West"
- Shrinking, "The Drugs Don’t Work"
- WINNER: The Studio, "The Golden Globes"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)
- Andor, "Who Are You?"
- The Last Of Us, "Through The Valley"
- The Pitt, "6:00 P.M."
- WINNER: Severance, "Cold Harbor"
- The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"
Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
- Adolescence, "Episode 1"
- Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"
- Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Blame It On The Rain"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"
- Zero Day, "Episode 6"
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie
- WINNER: Andor
- Dune: Prophecy
- House Of The Dragon
- The Last Of Us
- The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power
Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode
- Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"
- WINNER: The Penguin, "Bliss"
- The Residence, "The Fall Of The House Of Usher"
- Severance, "Hello, Ms. Cobel"
- The Umbrella Academy, "End Of The Beginning"
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming
- Cobra Kai
- Only Murders In The Building
- Poker Face
- WINNER: The Righteous Gemstone
- Tulsa King
Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming
- WINNER: The Boys
- FBI: Most Wanted
- Lioness
- The Penguin
- The Rookie