2025 Creative Arts Emmys: Full winners list

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys just started off with a bang and the full winners list has just been announced.

Check it out below;

Outstanding Animated Program

WINNER: Arcane

Bob's Burgers

Common Side Effects

Love, Death + Robots

The Simpsons

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series

The Bear

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Shrinking

WINNER: The Studio

Outstanding Casting for a Drama Series

The Last of Us

WINNER: The Pitt

Severance

Slow Horses

The White Lotus

Outstanding Casting for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Adolescence

Black Mirror

Dying for Sex

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story

The Penguin

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

WINNER: Julie Andrews, Bridgerton, "Into the Light"

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons, "Abe League of Their Moe"

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth, "Why Do We Go Through Puberty?"

Alan Tudyk, Andor, "Who Else Knows?"

Jeffrey Wright, What If...?, "What If...1872?"

Steven Yeun, Invincible, "What Have I Done?"

Outstanding Choreography for Scripted Programming

Bridgerton Routines: "Butterfly Ball," "Eros And Psyche," "Jealousy," "Wedding Dance," and "Rejoining The Ton"

Doctor Who Routine: "There's Always A Twist"

WINNER: Étoile Routines: "Piece 2," "Growing Pressure," "Big In Japan," and "Piece 1"

Severance Routines: "Choreography & Merriment" and "The Ballad Of Ambrose And Gunnel"

Will Trent Routines: "Last Dance," "In The Night," "Quartet No. 5," and "I Can't Stand The Rain"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Adolescence, "Episode 2"

American Primeval, "Episode 1"

Disclaimer, "I"

The Penguin, "Top Hat"

Zero Day, "Episode 2"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (Half-Hour)

Emily in Paris, "Masquerade"

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, "The 6:10 to Lubbock"

Hacks, "I Love LA"

The Righteous Gemstones, "Prelude"

WINNER: The Studio, "The Oner"

Outstanding Cinematography for a Series (One Hour)

Andor, "Harvest"

The Day Of The Jackal, "Episode 1"

Étoile, "The Swap"

Pachinko, "Chapter Nine"

WINNER: Severance, "Hello, Ms. Cobel"

The White Lotus, "Killer Instinct"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Series

Emily In Paris, "The Grey Area"

Hacks, "Heaven"

The Righteous Gemstones, "You Hurled Me Into The Depths, Into The Very Heart Of The Seas"

WINNER: The Studio, "CinemaCon"

The White Lotus, "Same Spirits, New Forms"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, "Episode 2"

American Horror Stories, "Backrooms"

Dying For Sex, "Topping Is A Sacred Skill"

WINNER: The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing"

Sirens, "Exile"

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling

Emily In Paris, "Back On The Crazy Horse"

Hacks, "I Love LA"

WINNER: The Penguin, "Cent'anni"

The Studio, "CinemaCon"

The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Grotesquerie, "Unplugged"

The Last Of Us, "Day One"

Only Murders In The Building, "Valley Of The Dolls"

WINNER: The Penguin, "Cent'anni"

The Pitt, "7:00 P.M."

The White Lotus, "Full-Moon Party"

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes

Agatha All Along, "Follow Me My Friend"

WINNER: Andor, "Harvest"

Black Mirror, "USS Callister"

Dune: Prophecy, "The Hidden Hand"

House Of The Dragon, "The Burning Mill"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, The Bear, "Napkins"

WINNER: Bryan Cranston, The Studio, "CinemaCon"

Dave Franco, The Studio, "CinemaCon"

Ron Howard, The Studio, "The Note"

Anthony Mackie, The Studio, "The Note"

Martin Scorsese, The Studio, "The Promotion"

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito, The Boys, "Beware The Jabberwock, My Son"

Scott Glenn, The White Lotus, "Killer Instincts"

WINNER: Shawn Hatosy, The Pitt , "9:00 P.M."

Joe Pantoliano, The Last of Us, "The Price"

Forest Whitaker, Andor, "I Have Friends Everywhere"

Jeffrey Wright, The Last of Us, "Day One"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Olivia Colman, The Bear, "Forever"

Jamie Lee Curtis, The Bear, "Ice Chips"

Cynthia Erivo, Poker Face, "The Game Is A Foot"

Robby Hoffman, Hacks, "Cover Girls"

Zoë Kravitz, The Studio, "The Presentation"

WINNER: Julianne Nicholson, Hacks, "A Slippery Slope"

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Jane Alexander, Severance, "Sweet Vitriol"

Gwendoline Christie, Severance, "Cold Harbor"

Kaitlyn Dever, The Last Of Us, "Through The Valley"

Cherry Jones, The Handmaid's Tale, "Exile"

Catherine O'Hara, The Last Of Us, "Future Days"

WINNER: Merritt Wever, Severance, "Who Is Alive?"

Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Black Mirror, "Hotel Reverie"

Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"

Dying For Sex, "It's Not That Serious"

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Spree"

WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"

The Supremes At Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Andor, "Who Are You?"

Based On A True Story, "Relapse"

Cobra Kai, "Blood In Blood Out"

WINNER: Severance, "Cold Harbor"

The Studio, "The Missing Reel"

The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"

Outstanding Music Supervision

Hacks, "I Love LA"

The Last Of Us, "The Price"

The Righteous Gemstones, "You Hurled Me Into The Depths, Into The Very Heart Of The Seas"

Severance, "Cold Harbor"

WINNER: The Studio, "The Promotion"

The White Lotus, "Same Spirits, New Forms"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music

Dept. Q

Dune: Prophecy

Lazarus

The Residence

WINNER: The White Lotus

Your Friends & Neighbors

Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics

Agatha All Along, "Circle Sewn With Fate / Unlock Thy Hidden Gate," Song Title: "The Ballad of the Witches' Road"

Andor, "Who Are You?," Song Title: "We are the Ghor (Planetary Anthem)"

WINNER: The Boys, "We'll Keep The Red Flag Flying Here," Song Title: "Let's Put the Christ Back in Christmas"

SNL50: The Anniversary Special, Song Title: "Adam Sandler's Song: 50 Years"

Outstanding Performer in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, Die Hart: Hart To Kill

Kevin Hart, Die Hart: Hart To Kill

J.K. Simmons, Die Hart: Hart To Kill

WINNER: Desi Lydic, The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains

Tom Segura, Bad Thoughts

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Hairstyling

Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, "No Pain"

WINNER: Bridgerton, "Old Friends"

House Of The Dragon, "Smallfolk"

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Hang Men"

What We Do In The Shadows, "The Finale"

Outstanding Period or Fantasy/Sci-Fi Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

Anne Rice's Interview With The Vampire, "Do You Know What It Means To Be Loved By Death"

WINNER: House of the Dragon, "The Red Dragon and the Gold"

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Brother, Can You Spare A Dime?"

The Righteous Gemstones, "Prelude"

What We Do In The Shadows, "Come Out And Play"

Outstanding Period Costumes

American Primeval, "Episode 2"

WINNER: Bridgerton, "Into the Light"

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Blame It On The Rain"

1923, "A Dream And A Memory"

Wolf Hall: The Mirror And The Light (MASTERPIECE), "Wreckage"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Drama Series

WINNER: Andor, "Who Are You?"

The Last Of Us, "Through The Valley"

Severance, "Attila"

Severance, "Chikhai Bardo"

Severance, "Cold Harbor"

The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Multi-Camera Comedy Series

The Conners, "The Truck Stops Here"

WINNER: Frasier, "My Brilliant Sister"

Mid-Century Modern, "Here’s to You, Mrs. Schneiderman"

The Upshaws, "Buy Now"

The Upshaws, "Grifter, Grifter"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Single Camera Comedy Series

The Bear, "Tomorrow"

Hacks, "I Love LA"

The Rehearsal, "My Controls"

The Rehearsal, "Pilot's Code"

WINNER: The Studio, "The Promotion"

What We Do In The Shadows, "The Finale"

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

WINNER: Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Blame It on the Rain"

The Penguin, "Bliss"

The Penguin, "Cent'anni"

The Penguin, "A Great or Little Thing"

Sirens, "Exile"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour or More)

The Last Of Us, "Day One"

The Penguin, "Homecoming"

The Residence, "The Fall Of The House Of Usher"

WINNER: Severance, "Chikhai Bardo"

The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Period or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

WINNER: Andor, "Who Are You?"

Bridgerton, "Romancing Mister Bridgerton"

Dune: Prophecy, "The Hidden Hand"

1923, "Wrap Thee In Terror"

Pachinko, "Chapter Thirteen"

Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Hacks, "A Slippery Slope"

Mid-Century Modern, "Working Girls"

Only Murders In The Building, "Gates of Heaven" and "Valley of the Dolls"

WINNER: The Studio, "The Note"

What We Do In The Shadows, "Headhunting"

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup

House Of The Dragon, "The Red Sowing"

The Last Of Us, "Feel Her Love"

WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"

The Pitt, "4:00 P.M."

Saturday Night Live, "Host: Timothée Chalamet"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour)

The Acolyte, "Night"

Agatha All Along, "Darkest Hour / Wake Thy Power"

The Bear, "Doors"

The Righteous Gemstones, "Prelude"

WINNER: The Studio, "The Golden Globes"

Outstanding Sound Editing for an Animated Program

WINNER: Arcane, "The Dirt Under Your Nails"

Love, Death + Robots, "400 Boys"

Secret Level, "Warhammer 40,000: They Shall Know No Fear"

Star Trek: Lower Decks, "The New Next Generation"

What If...?, "What If...1872?"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor, "Who Are You?"

WINNER: The Last Of Us, "Through the Valley"

The Pitt, "7:00 P.M."

Severance, "Chikhai Bardo"

Outstanding Sound Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special

Adolescence, "Episode 1"

Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"

The Gorge

WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"

Star Trek: Section 31

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

The Bear, "Doors"

Mid-Century Modern, "Sour Pickleball"

Only Murders In The Building, "Once Upon A Time In The West"

Shrinking, "The Drugs Don’t Work"

WINNER: The Studio, "The Golden Globes"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Andor, "Who Are You?"

The Last Of Us, "Through The Valley"

The Pitt, "6:00 P.M."

WINNER: Severance, "Cold Harbor"

The White Lotus, "Amor Fati"

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Adolescence, "Episode 1"

Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"

Monsters: The Lyle And Erik Menendez Story, "Blame It On The Rain"

WINNER: The Penguin, "After Hours"

Zero Day, "Episode 6"

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Season or a Movie

WINNER: Andor

Dune: Prophecy

House Of The Dragon

The Last Of Us

The Lord Of The Rings: The Rings Of Power

Outstanding Special Visual Effects in a Single Episode

Black Mirror, "USS Callister: Into Infinity"

WINNER: The Penguin, "Bliss"

The Residence, "The Fall Of The House Of Usher"

Severance, "Hello, Ms. Cobel"

The Umbrella Academy, "End Of The Beginning"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Comedy Programming

Cobra Kai

Only Murders In The Building

Poker Face

WINNER: The Righteous Gemstone

Tulsa King

Outstanding Stunt Coordination for Drama Programming