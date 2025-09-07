PTI suspends basic membership of GB CM Gulbar Khan, 11 other MPs

File photo of Haji Gulbar Khan. Facebook/@haji.g.khan.7

PTI suspends MPs membership for violating party policy.

Expelled lawmakers barred from using PTI name, flag.

Show-cause notice also issued to former GB governor.



The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has terminated the basic party membership of Gilgit Baltistan Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, along with 11 other members of GB Assembly.

According to a notification issued by the party on Sunday, the members were expelled on charges of violating "party policy, forming a forward bloc, and voting against the party."

Those whose memberships have been revoked include Chief Minister Gulbar Khan, Shamsul Haq Lone, Raja Azam, Abdul Hameed, Amjad Zaidi, Haji Shah Baig, Suraiya Zaman, Raja Nasir Maqpoon, Mushtaq Ahmed, Dilshad Bano, and Fazlur Rahim.

The party also issued a show-cause notice to former GB governor Raja Jalal Hussain Maqpoon.

The notification further directed the expelled members not to use the party’s name, flag, or platform in any capacity.

Estranged PTI member Haji Gulbar was elected as the chief minister of Gilgit Baltistan in 2023. He secured 19 out of 20 votes.

Haji Gulbar had served as the GB health minister during the previous PTI government.

Gulbar had replaced Khalid Khurshid Khan, who was disqualified by the GB Chief Court for allegedly obtaining a license from the Bar Council on the basis of a fake degree.