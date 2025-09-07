President, PM laud PAF's role during India conflict as nation marks Air Force Day

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu offers prayers at Martyrs Monument at Air Headquarters in Islamabad on Sept 7, 2025. — ISPR

PAF observes Martyrs’ Day across all bases nationwide.

President, PM acknowledge the PAF’s professionalism.

PAF played a decisive role in Marka-e-Haq: PM Shehbaz.



President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday praised the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) for its decisive role during the military confrontation with India in May this year as the nation observes Air Force Day countrywide.

Air Force Day, marked annually on September 7, is commemorated a day after Defence Day, which honours the sacrifices of Pakistani soldiers in the 1965 war against India.

In their separate messages, both the president and prime minister acknowledged the PAF’s professionalism and contributions to safeguarding the country’s airspace, stressing that its achievements had strengthened national defence.

“Today, we commemorate the bravery and sacrifices of the personnel of the Pakistan Air Force, especially those who defended Pakistan during the 1965 Indo-Pak War. This day is dedicated to the martyrs of the Pakistan Air Force for their courage, professionalism and spirit of sacrifice.”

The prime minister said: “We are proud that the Pakistan Air Force has shown its professionalism and immense strength in last decades during air combat.”

“In recent history, the Pakistan Air Force, together with the armed forces, played a decisive role in Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-um-Marsoos and the way it defeated the enemy on all fronts amazed the whole world,” he noted.

“Undoubtedly, this high-level performance of the Pakistan Air Force was a manifestation of fearless leadership, the skill of the fighter sons, superior strategy, and effective implementation of multi-faceted combat capabilities,” the prime minister added.

“The invincible multi-faceted combat capabilities of the Pakistan Air Force are a testament to its innovation in recent years,” he continued.

“I am confident that, as always, Pakistan Air Force will always fully protect the sovereignty, territorial boundaries and integrity of our country by rising to every occasion. Long live the Pakistan Air Force! Long live Pakistan!,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, President Zardari paid tribute to the Pakistan Air Force for their display of valour and sacrifices during the 1965 war.

“Whether it was the 1965 war or the more recent Marka-e-Haq Bunyan-um-Marsoos, our air warriors have always risen to the challenge, giving the enemy a decisive response and filling the nation with pride,” he noted.

Expressing his confidence, President Zardari said the PAF would continue to protect their skies and sovereignty with the same resolve and passion that had always defined it.

Pakistan Air Force solemnly observed Martyrs’ Day on September 7 across all PAF Bases nationwide.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, the day commenced with special prayers dedicated to the martyrs of the 1965 and 1971 wars, as well as to all those who have rendered the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty since the creation of Pakistan.

At Air Headquarters Islamabad, a central Martyrs’ Day Ceremony was held, where PAF head Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu graced the occasion as the Chief Guest.

Addressing the gathering, PAF head said the victory of Pakistan Air Force in Marka-e-Haq, Bunyan-um-Marsoos has once again proved the will and capability of the Air Force to guard aerial frontiers of the country.

The Air Chief underscored the proud legacy of sacrifice, courage and professionalism that defines the Pakistan Air Force. He paid heartfelt tribute to those who laid down their lives in defence the motherland.

Zaheer Ahmed Baber said that well-cognizant of the fast-changing security dynamics, Pakistan Air Force stands committed to its mission with singularity of purpose.

He affirmed that PAF would remain committed to advancing its capabilities in space, electronic warfare, cyber technologies, niche domains and indigenous defence production to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation.

PAF has also released a new song titled "Shaheen" in connection with Defence and Martyrs' Day.

Sung by Shuja Haider, the song pays tribute to the Pakistan Air Force, showcasing its exceptional professionalism and capabilities.