Orlando Bloom describes Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez's wedding with one word

Orlando Bloom reminisces Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s lavish wedding

Orlando Bloom remembers Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s wedding as a "wild" affair.

In a new interview with The Times published Friday, the Carnival Row star, 48, described the Venice celebration as a “wild” multi-day affair packed with high-profile guests and nonstop partying.

A source also confirmed that Bloom “didn’t leave the dance floor for hours” during the celebration.

“[Bloom] was in full party mood,” an insider revealed. Bloom attended the wedding solo, just two days after Us Weekly reported on June 25 that he and longtime fiancée Katy Perry had ended their engagement after nearly a decade together.

Despite the timing, Bloom partied with Leonardo DiCaprio, Kris Jenner and the Kardashians, Tom Brady, Sydney Sweeney and Eva Longoria, among many other high-profile public figures.

In the interview, Bloom also spoke about his longstanding connection to Bezos, whose company Amazon produced two of his projects: Carnival Row and Deep Cover.

“When you’re in a position like that, people want to have multiple opinions and actually I just take people on face value,” he said of Bezos.

“The person that I know [Bezos] is remarkably gracious and cool and wise and fun to be around.”

Bloom and Perry, who got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019, also welcomed a daughter, Daisy Dove, in August 2020. It is pertinent to mention that neither has publicly confirmed the split.