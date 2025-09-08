Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi donate tri-series earnings to flood victims

Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi celebrate the fall of a wicket alongside their teamates, February 14, 2025. — AFP

Following the tri-series victory in Sharjah, T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha announced that he and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will donate their earnings from the T20I tri-series to those affected by devastating floods across the country.

Taking to X, Salman wrote: “Currently our country is going through a difficult time. Myself and Shaheen Afridi will donate tri-nation series earnings to all affected by floods back home."

"I’d encourage our stars to donate in rebuilding for those whose lives are destroyed,” he added.

The gesture comes as the country reels from its second catastrophic monsoon flooding in three years. Since late June, over 900 people have died, more than 1,400 villages have been inundated in Punjab, and over one million residents have been displaced, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan seal tri-series title

The announcement coincided with Pakistan’s commanding 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the tri-series final in Sharjah on Sunday. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz delivered a career-best performance, claiming 5/19 to dismantle Afghanistan’s batting order.

Defending 141, Pakistan bowled out Afghanistan for just 66. Shaheen Afridi struck early to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, before Nawaz took centre stage with a stunning hat-trick, removing Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ibrahim Zadran in quick succession.

He later dismissed Karim Janat and Rashid Khan to complete his maiden five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting faltered at intervals but was steadied by Salman Ali Agha (24 off 27) and Nawaz (25 off 21), who guided their side to 141-8.