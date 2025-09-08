 
Geo News

Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi donate tri-series earnings to flood victims

Skipper urges fellow stars to contribute to relief and rebuilding efforts

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi celebrate the fall of a wicket alongside their teamates, February 14, 2025. — AFP
Salman Agha and Shaheen Afridi celebrate the fall of a wicket alongside their teamates, February 14, 2025. — AFP

Following the tri-series victory in Sharjah, T20I skipper Salman Ali Agha announced that he and fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi will donate their earnings from the T20I tri-series to those affected by devastating floods across the country.

Taking to X, Salman wrote: “Currently our country is going through a difficult time. Myself and Shaheen Afridi will donate tri-nation series earnings to all affected by floods back home." 

"I’d encourage our stars to donate in rebuilding for those whose lives are destroyed,” he added.

The gesture comes as the country reels from its second catastrophic monsoon flooding in three years. Since late June, over 900 people have died, more than 1,400 villages have been inundated in Punjab, and over one million residents have been displaced, according to the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

Pakistan seal tri-series title

The announcement coincided with Pakistan’s commanding 75-run victory over Afghanistan in the tri-series final in Sharjah on Sunday. Spinner Mohammad Nawaz delivered a career-best performance, claiming 5/19 to dismantle Afghanistan’s batting order.

Defending 141, Pakistan bowled out Afghanistan for just 66. Shaheen Afridi struck early to dismiss Rahmanullah Gurbaz, before Nawaz took centre stage with a stunning hat-trick, removing Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, and Ibrahim Zadran in quick succession.

He later dismissed Karim Janat and Rashid Khan to complete his maiden five-wicket haul.

Earlier, Pakistan’s batting faltered at intervals but was steadied by Salman Ali Agha (24 off 27) and Nawaz (25 off 21), who guided their side to 141-8.

India look stronger on paper but T20 can change quickly: Umar Gul
India look stronger on paper but T20 can change quickly: Umar Gul
Pakistan to host maiden T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Nov
Pakistan to host maiden T20I tri-series featuring Sri Lanka, Afghanistan in Nov
First Pakistan-India match since May conflict fires up Asia Cup 2025
First Pakistan-India match since May conflict fires up Asia Cup 2025
US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka claims fourth Grand Slam title
US Open champion Aryna Sabalenka claims fourth Grand Slam title
Hesson sees 'big improvement' in Pakistan team under his coaching
Hesson sees 'big improvement' in Pakistan team under his coaching
PCB unveils schedule for South Africa's all-format tour to Pakistan
PCB unveils schedule for South Africa's all-format tour to Pakistan
Sinner downs Auger-Aliassime for blockbuster US Open final with Alcaraz
Sinner downs Auger-Aliassime for blockbuster US Open final with Alcaraz
Trump to attend US Open men's final: White House
Trump to attend US Open men's final: White House