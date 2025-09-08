 
Ariana Grande, Sabrina Carpenter spark buzz with backstage moment at VMAs

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter sparked controversy at the VMAs after a backstage hug turned into a playful but 'strangle' moment

By
Web Desk
|

September 08, 2025

Ariana Grande and Sabrina Carpenter set social media alight on Sunday after a backstage exchange at the MTV Video Music Awards in New York took a bizarre turn.

The Wicked star appeared in a strapless gown when she was approached by Carpenter, who wrapped a hand around Grande’s neck in what appeared to be a "playful embrace."

According to Daily Mail, the moment followed an earlier interaction between the two singers during the ceremony that fans described as “frosty.” 

In a now-viral clip, Carpenter leaned in for a second hug, while Grande kept her arms by her side, creating a visibly awkward scene.

Grande, who picked up two awards on the night, was also accused by some viewers of subtly shading the Espresso hitmaker, who scored three trophies.

As per the outlet, the pair’s partial hug appeared “professional but cool,” adding that Grande’s reserved posture suggested “the two stars don’t know each other very well.”

Moreover, the drama didn’t overshadow Grande’s other high-profile appearance: presenting Mariah Carey with the prestigious Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. 

Additionally, Carey wowed in a sparkling gold bodysuit with matching boots, while Grande was seen warmly embracing the pop legend backstage.

Still, fans online remain divided over whether the Ariana–Sabrina moment was playful banter, subtle shade, or simply an awkwardly timed hug.

