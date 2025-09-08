Scuffle erupts during Aleema Khan's media talk outside Adiala Jail

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf workers engage in physical altercation with journalists during Aleema Khan’s media talk outside Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, September 8, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News

PTI workers exchange harsh words with journalists.

Journalists allege physical assault by PTI activists.

Boycott staged in protest against manhandling.

A scuffle broke out outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi during a media talk of Aleema Khan, sister of incarcerated Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, on Monday.

PTI workers engaged in a physical altercation with journalists, which also involved verbal abuse. One journalist was subjected to violence, while others were manhandled by PTI workers.

Following the incident, journalists announced a boycott of Aleema's media talk, saying it was in response to the manhandling and mistreatment they faced at the hands of PTI workers.

The altercation came days after Aleema was pelted with eggs during a media interaction outside the Adiala jail.

Aleema was addressing journalists after attending a Toshakhana case hearing when two women hurled eggs at her, leaving her briefly startled.

Quickly regaining composure, she remarked, “We don’t care if anyone attacks us, as we knew this would happen,” before retreating to her car to avoid further confrontation.

According to Rawalpindi police, the women involved in the incident were affiliated with the PTI and had travelled from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as part of protests staged by the All Government Employees Grand Alliance and APCA against Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur over delayed salaries and administrative issues.

Police said the egg-throwing occurred after Aleema declined to respond to their questions. The women were taken into custody at the scene and shifted to the Adiala police post for questioning.

The situation became tense as PTI workers, including former MPA Seemabia Tahir, strongly protested against the women’s actions. Party supporters accused the detainees of deliberately attempting to create chaos and undermine the PTI leadership.