Pakistan, India captains say no let-up in aggression during Asia Cup encounter

(From left to right) Pakistan's Salman Ali Agha, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan, and India's Suryakumar Yadav gesture during captains' press conference ahead of ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025, Dubai International Stadium, Dubai, September 9, 2025. — Facebook/@PakistanCricketBoard

DUBAI: Ahead of the high-voltage clash between Pakistan and India in the Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 clash, skipper Salman Ali Agha has made it clear that his team is fully prepared to face any intensity or aggression on the field.

It will be the first cricket match between the sides since four days of military conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours in May this year.

While players from both sides have shared cordial relations over the years despite geopolitical realities, both captains were asked if they would instruct their players to dial down their aggression, considering the larger context.

Speaking at a press conference, Salman Ali Agha said no special instructions had been issued for the India-Pakistan clash.

Agha found it unnecessary to try and curb a player's natural aggression as long as it did not spill over the game's confines.

"You don't need to say anything to any player because every individual is different," said Agha.

"Our focus is on our game and performance. If any team or player shows aggression, we are ready. Fast bowlers are expected to channel intensity, which is part of the match," he said.

He added that the team's aim is simple: deliver 100% in every game. Victory in the recent tri-series has boosted Pakistan's confidence, and the squad is fully geared up for the Asia Cup.

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav struck a similar note, stating that passion and aggression are part of a cricketer's role on the field and should be embraced.

"Aggression (is) always there when we take the field," a relaxed-looking Suryakumar said at the captains' pre-tournament media interaction on Tuesday.

"Without (some degree of) aggression, I don't think you can play the sport. I'm really excited to take the field."

India have not played T20 Internationals since the home series against England in February but Suryakumar would not call his team undercooked.

"Well, if your preparations are great, then you are certainly confident when you take the field," he said.

"Yes, we are playing after quite a while, but we came here three-four days back and we had a good time as a team together. Really looking forward to this tournament."

The stage is now set: Pakistan, India, and other top Asian sides are ready to battle it out for regional supremacy.



— Additional input from Reuters