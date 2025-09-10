Asia Cup 2025: India opt to bowl first after winning toss against UAE

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from right) and UAE's Muhammad Waseem (third from right) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 10, 2025. — ACC

India won the toss and elected to field first against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in the second match of the ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Shubman Gill (vc), Hardik Pandya, Arshdeep Singh, Abhishek Sharma, Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh and Sanju Samson.

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (c), Alishan Sharafu, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Asif Khan, Dhruv Parashar, Ethan D’Souza, Haider Ali, Harshit Kaushik, Junaid Siddique, Matiullah Khan, Muhammad Farooq, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Zohaib, Rahul Chopra (wk), Rohid Khan, Simranjeet Singh and Saghir Khan.

Head-to-head

India and UAE have come face-to-face only once in T20Is during the 2016 edition of the Asia Cup in Mirpur.

The former champions won the solitary fixture convincingly by nine wickets, courtesy of a collective bowling effort, followed by Rohit Sharma’s 39 off 28 and Yuvraj Singh’s 14-ball 25.

Matches: 1

India: 1

UAE: 0

Form Guide

The two teams enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as India have only one defeat in their last five completed T20Is, while UAE are on a five-match losing streak.

The reigning world champions last featured in the shortest format in February when they hosted England for a five-match series and won 4-1.

UAE, on the other hand, hosted Pakistan and Afghanistan in the T20I tri-series, which concluded earlier this month, and failed to win a single game.

India: W, W, L, W, W (most recent first)

UAE: L, L, L, L, L