 
Geo News

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to become key support for George, Charlotte and Louis

By
Web Desk
|

September 10, 2025

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet key to George, Charlotte, Louis future in monarchy
Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet key to George, Charlotte, Louis' future in monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could one day help resolve their parents’ feud with the royals, per a British historian.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell out with the Royal Family and stepped down as working royals in 2020. They left for America and have since lived there.

The couple went on to make various claims of mistreatment regarding the royals in their interviews, Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir Spare. This caused a deep rift between the two sides.

Now, an expert has predicted that Archie and Lilibet could get into the royal fold when they grow up and be supportive cousins to William and Kate’s kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Williams, professor of Public Engagement with History at the University of Reading and royal historian, told the Telegraph: "There is, however, a rich tradition of friendship and support between adult royal cousins in Britain, which points to a way in which the fissure between the Waleses and the Sussexes might be bridged in future, should the younger generation seek to establish their own bond as they grow older."

She highlights that in the modern monarchy, "cousins have been a royal secret weapon".

Kate gave the example of the late Queen Elizabeth, who gave many important roles to her first cousins after ascending the throne in 1952.

"The late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, and his wife, Katharine, who passed away last week at the age of 92, were prime examples of the powerful, enduring bond that can form between royal cousins, particularly when it is underpinned by a sense of public duty as well as personal devotion," added the professor. 

Prince William and Princess Kate are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, whereas Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California, America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry echoes King Charles gestures amid hopes of reconciliation
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry is attempting to take back his title in the UK: ‘Suspicions are rising'
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke video
Prince Harry friends make shocking revelations about the Duke
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement
Palace shares details of Prince William's latest royal engagement
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out video
Former butler points out exactly when Prince William, Prince Harry fell out
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles video
Prince Harry returns to UK with no intention to meet King Charles
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Psychologist offers advice to Kate Middleton, Prince William on George, Charlotte, Louis
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William
Kate Middleton seen as key to Prince Harry's reconciliation with King Charles, William