Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet to have key roles alongside George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet key to George, Charlotte, Louis' future in monarchy

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet could one day help resolve their parents’ feud with the royals, per a British historian.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex fell out with the Royal Family and stepped down as working royals in 2020. They left for America and have since lived there.

The couple went on to make various claims of mistreatment regarding the royals in their interviews, Netflix docuseries and Harry’s memoir Spare. This caused a deep rift between the two sides.

Now, an expert has predicted that Archie and Lilibet could get into the royal fold when they grow up and be supportive cousins to William and Kate’s kids George, Charlotte, and Louis.

Kate Williams, professor of Public Engagement with History at the University of Reading and royal historian, told the Telegraph: "There is, however, a rich tradition of friendship and support between adult royal cousins in Britain, which points to a way in which the fissure between the Waleses and the Sussexes might be bridged in future, should the younger generation seek to establish their own bond as they grow older."

She highlights that in the modern monarchy, "cousins have been a royal secret weapon".

Kate gave the example of the late Queen Elizabeth, who gave many important roles to her first cousins after ascending the throne in 1952.

"The late Queen’s cousin, the Duke of Kent, and his wife, Katharine, who passed away last week at the age of 92, were prime examples of the powerful, enduring bond that can form between royal cousins, particularly when it is underpinned by a sense of public duty as well as personal devotion," added the professor.

Prince William and Princess Kate are raising Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Windsor, whereas Prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in California, America with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.