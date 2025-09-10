 
Geo News

Humaira Asghar's final medico-legal report reveals bloodstains on clothes

Report further suspicions about the circumstances of her death

By
Raheel Salman
|

September 10, 2025

Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial
Actor Humaira Asghar Ali. — Instagram@humairaaliofficial

KARACHI: The final medico-legal report of model and actress Humaira Asghar has revealed that her clothes were stained with blood, raising further suspicions about the circumstances of her death.

According to the report, blood traces were found on her T-shirt and trousers, with DNA also detected on the garments. However, the cause of death could not be determined as her body was incomplete, consisting only of skeletal remains.

The report has deepened doubts surrounding the case, as investigators struggle to establish how she died in the absence of vital organs. Sources said Pakistan lacks a databank for blood and DNA, complicating efforts to match the samples.

Police sources disclosed that one of Humaira’s mobile phones has yet to be recovered. They said the missing device could have provided crucial evidence and significantly aided the investigation.

The model — whose death sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry — was found dead on July 8 in a flat in Defence Phase VI’s Ittehad Commercial area, where she had been living alone for seven years.

Her body was discovered when a court-appointed bailiff arrived to enforce an eviction order over unpaid rent, following a case filed by the flat’s owner.

She was the second personality from the showbiz industry to be found dead alone in her apartment in Karachi, as just three weeks before her death, renowned veteran actress Ayesha Khan was found dead in her flat in Karachi's Gulshan-e-Iqbal area.

