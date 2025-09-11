Moment King Charles ‘broke' his ex-wife's heart: Book tells-all

A bombshell has dropped via Princess Diana’s former butler

King Charles and the late Princess Diana’s former butler, Paul Burell has just dropped the biggest bombshell in his new book.

According to excerpts obtained by The Mirror, it tells the story of the hours following Prince Harry’s birth when Princess Diana was still in her hospital room.

At the time, during then-Prince Charles’ Diana reportedly told her butler, “Charles came into the hospital, looked in the cot and said ‘Oh, red hair’. Diana replied, ‘But, Charles, you know that’s the Spencer gene. We’ve all got red hair’. Then [according to Diana] came the damning blow. He said, ‘Well at least I’ve got my heir and spare now and…. I can return to Camilla’.”

According to Paul the People’s Princess was not ‘surprised’ by the King’s decision but “she was apparently stunned that her husband would say such a thing as she lay in the bed having just given birth.”

“Diana told me: ‘I cried myself to sleep that night knowing my marriage was over’,” the former butler added. “She said: ‘Four years, Paul, I gave him four good years and he was gone. For the rest of the time I had to pretend and put on a facade to the world’.”

Before signing off from the conversation, he also remembers telling Prince Harry about this story, sometime in 2017 when the brothers requested a secret face-to-face.

It was the 20th anniversary of her death at the time, and Paul recalls saying, “Harry stared straight at me poker faced,” when he told him. “He couldn’t believe what I was telling him. I said to him ‘Harry it’s the truth. I wouldn’t tell you that unless it was exactly what your mother told me’.”

“This happened just before Harry became engaged to Meghan. I think that powered him, and put fuel in his tanks to go forward with everything he felt. “[And it’s] probably why he called his book Spare.”