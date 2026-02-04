Ryan Reynolds, Kenneth Branagh join forces for spy comedy ‘Mayday’

Ryan Reynolds and Kenneth Branagh are teaming up for Mayday, a new Apple TV+ movie that blends action, comedy, and spy drama.

Apple revealed a first-look image from the film during its press day in Santa Monica.

Set during the Cold War, Mayday is described as a “genre-bending, action-packed buddy comedy” that puts a fresh spin on classic spy thrillers.

Reynolds stars as U.S. Navy pilot Lieutenant Troy “Assassin” Kelly, who is sent on a secret mission into Russian territory. When the mission falls apart, Troy is left stranded behind enemy lines with little hope of escape.

Things take an unexpected turn when he’s discovered by Nikolai Ustinov (Branagh), a tough former KGB agent who secretly loves American culture. Troy assumes the worst, but an unlikely partnership begins to form. As the two men work together, they may just find a way out — and build a bond neither expected.

The film also stars Marcin Dorocinski, Maria Bakalova, and David Morse. Mayday is written, directed, and produced by John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein, the duo behind Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves.

An Apple Original from Skydance Media, the project comes from the company’s first-look deal with Apple, which has already produced Ghosted, The Family Plan, and The Gorge. Reynolds also serves as an executive producer.

Mayday premieres on Apple TV+ on September 4.