Nelson Peltz offers his stance amid Brooklyn Beckham's bombshell claims

Nelson's son-in-law Brooklyn released a bombshell statement last week

Nicola Peltz's billionaire father, Nelson, has weighed in on the Beckham feud.

Nelson's son-in-law Brooklyn, 26, released a bombshell statement last week in which he criticised his parents, Sir David 51, and Lady Victoria Beckham 50, and accused them of mistreating his wife, 30.

Now, the business magnate, 83, who was previously reported to give his daughter $1 million a-month allowance spoke about the family drama during a Q and A at WSJD's Invest Live in West Beach event on Tuesday.

Nelson said: 'My daughter and the Beckhams are a whole other story and that's not for coverage here today. But I'll tell you my daughter is great, my son-in-law Brooklyn is great and I look forward to them having a long, happy marriage together.'

Nelson was also asked if he gave the couple advice in how to navigate a difficult situation.

He replied: 'I do. Sometimes they give me advice.'

For context, Nicola's father is a businessman with an estimated net worth of $1.6billion, compared with the Beckhams' reported $680million.

Meanwhile, Brooklyn's family have maintained silence since the aspiring chef penned his frustrations about his parents, sharing his reasons for cutting ties with them.

Brooklyn's parents Sir David and Victoria and his siblings Romeo, 23, Cruz, 20, and Harper, 14, instead put on their own show of unity at Haute Couture Fashion Week last week.