Reba McEntire's fiancé Rex Linn values ‘work' more

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn update on wedding plans

Reba McEntire and Rex Linn’s wedding plans are on hold, and according to the couple, it all comes down to one clear priority, work.

Speaking on the red carpet at the 2026 Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, 1 February, McEntire explained that her fiancé has a firm rule when it comes to life decisions.

As she put it plainly, “Work comes first.” Their wedding, it seems, is no exception.

The 70-year-old singer and actress shared that Linn, 69, is currently juggling multiple professional commitments, which has pushed their nuptials further down the calendar.

The couple are waiting to hear whether their NBC sitcom Happy’s Place, in which they star together, will be renewed for a third season.

On top of that, Linn has recently landed a role in Stick alongside Owen Wilson, adding another project to an already busy schedule.

Those developments, McEntire said, have naturally delayed any wedding planning.

While the date may be undecided, the couple do not appear frustrated by the wait. In fact, McEntire has made it clear that working side by side is something they genuinely enjoy.

Later that evening, she told PEOPLE that collaborating professionally has been one of the highlights of their relationship.

She spoke warmly about the range of projects they have tackled together over the years, from films to television, across both dramatic and comedic genres.

Linn proposed to McEntire on Christmas Eve in 2024, and since then, the pair have continued to prioritise their shared careers.

The couple, who have been together for six years, currently appear together in Happy’s Place. Their on-screen history also includes Big Sky, The Hammer, Young Sheldon and The Gambler Returns: The Luck of the Draw, making their professional partnership almost as established as their personal one.

McEntire has previously said that there is no pressure to rush down the aisle.

Back in November, she told PEOPLE that they were simply enjoying their engagement and had no set timeline for the wedding, reiterating that work would guide their plans.

She echoed that sentiment in a separate interview with E! News, adding that when the ceremony does happen, it will reflect who they are as a couple.

According to McEntire, the wedding will be “nontraditional,” focusing on comfort, good food and time with friends rather than convention.

For now, though, the aisle will have to wait, because for Rex Linn, work still comes first.