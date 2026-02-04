What happened to ‘Narcos Mexico’ star Gerardo Taracena?

Narcos: Mexico star Gerardo Taracena has passed away at the age of 55.

After the Mexican film star breathed his last on Saturday, January 31, the Mexican Academy of Cinematographic Arts and Sciences confirmed his death in a heartfelt tribute.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, February 1, the academy remembered the late actor as “a fundamental actor of Mexican cinema, whose screen presence left an intense, honest and deeply human mark.”

They reflected on his legacy and the projects he worked on throughout his acting career.

“The Academy accompanies with respect and solidarity with their family, friends and colleagues,” they added before concluding, “His work and his unforgettable face will remain in the memory of our cinema.”

Gerardo Taracena cause of death?

Although the Academy announced the upsetting news, the official cause of Taracena’s death has not yet been revealed. His family has also remained silent as they navigate this difficult time.

With no definite cause of death confirmed yet, it has raised multiple questions among his admirers .

In addition to playing Pablo Acosta in Narcos: Mexico, Taracena gave life to memorable characters in films such as Back and Forth, The Violin, Apocalypto, Hell, The Zone, Desire, Flying Low and Almost Paradise, among many others.

He was nominated three times for the Ariel Prize for The Violin, Potosí and La Carga, recognition of a career marked by absolute surrender, expressive strength and a deep commitment to his craft.