Katie Price wants daughter Princess as bridesmaid for second wedding

Katie Price is said to be thoroughly enjoying her new marriage as she looks forward to fresh beginnings.

The former model, 47, shocked the showbiz world when she announced her fourth marriage to entrepreneur Lee Andrews, just days after her split from reality star JJ Slater, 32.

The wedding reportedly took place only days after the engagement, with sources claiming that even her family were unaware of the star's new relationship with 'businessman' Lee, 43.

After it emerged the nuptials might not be legally binding, Lee, 43, hit back, saying, 'Myself and Katie are legally married.'

He added, 'We’ve had the most wonderful wedding. We are married. It’s official and I’m the happiest man in the world.'

Last week a source told new Katie, 47, is now planning a wedding extravaganza here in the UK to 'prove to her family it’s real love. She wants the big dress, the bridesmaids, flower girls, huge bouquet, the works, the source claimed.

'She wants it to be as big as her wedding to Peter Andre, a complete spectacle.'

Katie also wishes for her children to participate on her big day.

'She’d love to have Princess as one of her bridesmaids, and maybe Junior or Harvey to give her away,' the source said.

It comes after reports that Katie Price's son Junior is reportedly annoyed by his mother's ongoing dramas and wants no part in it,' following her shotgun marriage to businessman Lee Andrews.