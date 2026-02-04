Kim Kardashian glows on third date with F1 champ Lewis Hamilton

The SKIMS owner and F1 star have known each other for quite some time

Kim Kardashian looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sizzling black outfit as she stepped out for a date with her rumoured boyfriend, Lewis Hamilton on Monday.

The latest appearance of the the reality star and business mogul has been making headlines, as she has been spotted repeatedly with the seven-time Formula One champion after enjoying three dates in three days, including a cosy Cotswolds getaway and five-star stay in Paris, reports Daily Mail.

For those unversed, the SKIMS owner,45, and F1 star, 41, have known each other for quite some time.

However, the pair have reportedly been spending time together discreetly in London, the Cotswolds and Aspen since New Year's Eve.

On Monday, Kim dressed to the nines as she showed off her $48 SKIMS 'Micro Triangle Bralette' beneath a daringly revealing outfit.

Her complete look featured matching Balenciaga leggings and heels, paired with a black maxi-coat selected by stylist Dani Lavi.

This comes after it was revealed that she recently enjoyed a break at the upmarket hotel Estelle Manor in the Cotswolds with the Formula One driver.

later that night, Kardashian posted an Insta Story with a cosy snap from her bed at the five-star luxury Hôtel Costes.

The alleged couple were first pictured together in 2014 alongside their then-partners, Kanye 'Ye' West and Nicole Scherzinger, at the GQ Men of the Year Awards in London.