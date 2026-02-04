Katie Price shares heartfelt posts about her children amid wedding plans

Katie Price is a mother of five children shared light hearted yet emotional posts

Katie Price, who has reportedly expressed a wish for her daughter Princess to be her bridesmaid, has now shared reflective posts on Instagram.

Since the former model dropped bombshell news of her fourth marriage, she continued to make headlines alongside her new husband, Lee Andrews.

Now, the newly bride who is a mother of five children shared light hearted yet emotional posts amid plans for a second wedding.

'I will not stress about things I cannot control. I will not rush things that are taking longer than I expect. Everything will unfold in its timing and I accept that.

Katie continues: Someone asked me how long I will keep looking after and worrying about my children. I answered: Until the days my heart stops beating.





Last week a source that Katie, 47, is now planning a wedding extravaganza here in the UK to 'prove to her family it’s real love.

She wants the big dress, the bridesmaids, flower girls, huge bouquet, the works, the source claimed.

Katie Price's official Instagram page

'She wants it to be as big as her wedding to Peter Andre, a complete spectacle.'

Katie also wishes for her children to participate on her big day.

'She’d love to have Princess as one of her bridesmaids, and maybe Junior or Harvey to give her away,' the source said.

It comes after reports that Katie Price's newlywed husband served time in a notorious Dubai jail over monetary charges just weeks before he met the star,.