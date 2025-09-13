Akon suffers hugs blow before 29th wedding anniversary

Akon's wife Tomeka Thiam files for divorce

Akon and his wife Tomeka Thiam are ending their marriage.

The singer and rapper’s wife made the decision to call it quits due to “irreconcilable differences,” according to court papers obtained by PEOPLE magazine.

Akon, who caused a scene when he allegedly slapped a security guard during his show in Russia, married Tomeka on September 15, 1996, meaning they were just four days away from celebrating their 29th wedding anniversary.

Tomeka has also asked for joint legal custody and physical custody of their 17-year-old daughter and noted their date of separation was “TBD.”

She has also asked for spousal support for herself and has also asked the court to restrain the Chammak Challo singer from seeking spousal support from her.

For further updates of the scenario, Daily Mail contacted a representative for Akon for comment but did not receive any response as of yet.

The situation also might seem complex since the Lonely talent appears to have multiple spouses, as he is from Senegal, where polygamy is permitted.

Amirah-Iman Thiam might be one of Akon's wives, since after the divorce news spread, she posted a photo of herself with the artist, all cozied up.

The picture had a diamond ring emoji and was set to the tune of the Gunna song forever be mine.

She has also released music, with Akon announcing last year: “The first lady of #konvictkulture @sincerelyamirror Drops her debut Album #REFLXNS.”