'State can't afford yearly losses': Field Marshal Munir stresses civil-military synergy to tackle flooding

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir visits displaced people at the flood relief camp in Jalal Pur Pirwala, Multan, on September 13, 2025. — ISPR

Army chief receives briefing on ground situation amid floods.

COAS stresses significance of civil-military efforts in flood relief.

Flood affectees express heartfelt gratitude for army’s timely aid.

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that the state cannot bear the loss of precious lives and properties every year, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday as devastating floods continue to wreak havoc across the country.

The statement came during the army chief's visit to the Kasur Sector and the Flood Relief Camp in Jalalpur Pirwala, Multan, to review the prevailing flood situation and ongoing relief efforts.

The military’s media wing said that the visit to flood-affected areas of Kasur and Multan focused on enhancing synergy between the civil administration and the military to ensure effective assistance for the affected population.

Punjab Chief Secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman and other senior officials of the civil administration were also present on the occasion, a statement released by the ISPR read.

During the visit, COAS received a detailed briefing on the ground situation, including details of the rescue and relief operations being conducted in the flood-affected areas.

While interacting with civil administration, Field Marshal Munir underlined the importance of good governance and inclusive, people-centric progress. He emphasised that all necessary measures, including infrastructural development required for protecting the people against the devastations caused by frequent floods, should be expedited.

"He stressed the significance of coordinated civil-military efforts in addressing the challenges faced by flood-affected communities and reaffirmed the Pakistan Army’s unwavering commitment to supporting all initiatives aimed at public welfare," the military's media wing.

During his interaction with flood affectees who had been successfully evacuated by the Pakistan Army and civil administration, COAS Munir assured them of continued support in their resettlement and rehabilitation.

ISPR further stated that the flood affectees expressed heartfelt gratitude for the Pakistan Army’s timely assistance at a critical juncture.

Moreover, it said that the army chief also met with troops, Rescue 1122 personnel, and police officials engaged in relief operations. He lauded their high morale, operational readiness, and steadfast dedication to serving the nation under extremely challenging circumstances. He commended their round-the-clock efforts, carried out in close coordination with civil administration, to provide timely relief and assistance to the people.

COAS also undertook an aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas along Lahore-Kasur and Multan-Jalalpur Pirwala axes to assess the scale of damage and ongoing relief efforts.

Upon arrival at flood-affected areas, the Field Marshal Munir was received by Corps Commanders of Lahore and Multan Corps, respectively.