Leonardo DiCaprio talks about future acting plans

Leonardo DiCaprio mentions future acting plans

Leonardo Di Caprio just said he plans on “slowing down” and is being more selective of his acting projects.

The Hollywood actor - who turned 50 in November 2024 - admitted he's signing to fewer projects now but he couldn't "say no" to working with director Paul Thomas Anderson on the new movie One Battle After Another.

He told PEOPLE magazine, "I’m slowing down a bit... When these opportunities come up, I mean, I can’t say no...”

The Titanic hero continued, "I think anytime would’ve been the right time [to work with Anderson], to be honest. Ever since I met Paul early on and I saw Boogie Nights, I’ve been an obsessive fan of his work, watched all his movies.”

"His films ruminate in my mind and they're conversation pieces with my friends, they last... Awards can come and go, accolades, box office can come and go, but those pieces of art, that you still talk about and still think about and still question,” Leonardo gushed.

"Those are the films that we strive for as an actor. And Paul is the dude of our generation that does them,” he concluded in his conversation with PEOPLE magazine.

Meanwhile, in an interview with Variety, the Inception star stated he was thrilled to work with Paul, saying, "Anytime you get somebody that’s really trying to do a massive spectacle-odyssey, that is such a unique filmmaker like Paul, you have to jump at the opportunity.”

"To tell you the truth, I would’ve done any movie that he proposed, because he’s that unique and interesting of a filmmaker and that great. But I’m glad I got to do this one,” Leonardo DiCaprio further praised.