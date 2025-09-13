Asia Cup trophy ultimate goal, not just victory over India: Saim Ayub

Saim Ayub celebrates his century in ODI series against South Africa. -AFP

DUBAI: A day before the much-awaited match, Pakistani opener Saim Ayub expressed confidence in the young team ahead of the high-profile Asia Cup clash against India, scheduled for Sunday (tomorrow) in Dubai.

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the young top-order batter emphasised that Pakistan’s focus is on winning the tournament rather than just the bilateral encounter.

Responding to a question on facing India’s fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah, Pakistan’s ace batsman Ayub said he is ready to take on any bowler and embrace the challenge. However, he stressed that the primary objective "now is to lead the team to victory".

He added that while the Pakistan-India match is significant for fans, the team approaches it in their own way, with every player striving to perform at their best.

Ayub underlined that success is not limited to one or two individuals; the aim is for different players to step up in each match, with mutual trust and support within the squad.

He also explained that the playing XI is selected based on pitch conditions, with spinners given more opportunities on drier surfaces.

Reflecting on the T20 match in the United States during the T20I World Cup in 2024, Ayub said the memories of that game are faint, and the team is focused on learning from the past and concentrating on the present.

He concluded by asserting that Pakistan will play fearless cricket against all teams and will maintain complete focus against India.

Pakistan came into the tournament in decent nick, winning a T20 tri-series in the UAE, also involving Afghanistan, before heading into the Asia Cup.

They won their opening match against Oman by 93 runs, scoring a 160 in their allotted 20 overs before bowling out the Gulf side for just 67 runs.

India, however, is the overall favourite to win the tournament. They beat the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in their previous match, whom they routed for 57 in 13.1 overs before returning to chase down the target in 27 balls on Thursday.