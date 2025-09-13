 
Charlie Kirk's remarks about Taylor Swift resurface after death

Charlie Kirk was shot dead on Wednesday in front of thousands of people

September 13, 2025

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans have reacted online to the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

His past criticism of Taylor Swift also resurfaced as the superstar's  fans condemned his killing.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was shot and killed Wednesday during a public appearance at Utah Valley University in what officials described as an “apparent political assassination.”

Leaders across the political spectrum condemned the attack, while Swift’s global fanbase , known as “Swifties”, voiced both sympathy over the violent act.

In resurfaced clips and posts, Kirk criticized Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, urging her to “reject feminism” and “submit to your husband.” 

He also said Swift should “have more children than she has houses” and suggested her waiting until her mid-30s to settle down made her a poor role model for young women.

Kirk also mocked Kelce’s COVID-19 vaccine endorsement by asking, “What will break Kelce’s heart first? The COVID shot or Taylor Swift?”


