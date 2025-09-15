Meghan Markle dilemma as Prince Harry heals scars

Meghan Markle is set to face challenging times and Prince Harry prepares to bring their kids back to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is content with her life in California, could be asked to return to the Royal fold by her husband.

Speaking about the situation, Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "I'm sure it's something that Charles would love, and Harry wants them to know and understand their heritage. But how can he square it with his complaints about the UK being unsafe unless he has full protection?"

But Jennie added: "An invitation to stay at a royal residence would solve it. But would that work? And would Meghan be welcome? Would she want to come? I rather doubt it. She's happy doing her 'thing' in the States.

"Harry's relationship with Charles has been scarred, deeply scarred, by all of this. But now they have stated talking again, it makes you think: was it all really necessary?” she noted.