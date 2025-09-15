 
Geo News

Meghan Markle dilemma as Prince Harry heals scars

Meghan Markle has to make tough choices as Prince Harry makes amends

By
Eleen Bukhari
|

September 15, 2025

Meghan Markle dilemma as Prince Harry heals scars
Meghan Markle dilemma as Prince Harry heals scars 

Meghan Markle is set to face challenging times and Prince Harry prepares to bring their kids back to the UK.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is content with her life in California, could be asked to return to the Royal fold by her husband.

Speaking about the situation, Royal expert Jennie Bond told the Mirror: "I'm sure it's something that Charles would love, and Harry wants them to know and understand their heritage. But how can he square it with his complaints about the UK being unsafe unless he has full protection?"

But Jennie added: "An invitation to stay at a royal residence would solve it. But would that work? And would Meghan be welcome? Would she want to come? I rather doubt it. She's happy doing her 'thing' in the States.

"Harry's relationship with Charles has been scarred, deeply scarred, by all of this. But now they have stated talking again, it makes you think: was it all really necessary?” she noted.

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘splendid' life in Montecito revealed
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘splendid' life in Montecito revealed
Jessica Mulroney planning tell-all on Meghan Markle: Publisher bares all
Jessica Mulroney planning tell-all on Meghan Markle: Publisher bares all
Kate Middleton is picking up pace with new era of duties
Kate Middleton is picking up pace with new era of duties
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion reopens Prince William's old wounds
King Charles, Prince Harry reunion reopens Prince William's old wounds
Prince William said to throw people out of room for mentioning Harry video
Prince William said to throw people out of room for mentioning Harry
Buckingham Palace shares glimpse into royal library and archives
Buckingham Palace shares glimpse into royal library and archives
Royal chef explains everything to expect from State Visits
Royal chef explains everything to expect from State Visits
Here's why King Charles specially invited Prince Harry to Clarence House
Here's why King Charles specially invited Prince Harry to Clarence House