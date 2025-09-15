'Full House' stars recall 'impossible' scenes with Dave Coulier, Bob Saget

'Full House' stars say it was 'impossible' to act with Dave Coulier and Bob Saget

Full House stars Jodie Sweetin and Andrea Barber found it pretty challenging to act in scenes with both Bob Saget and Dave Coulier.

The actress hosted My So-Called Life star Devon Odessa on a new episode of their How Rude, Tanneritos! podcast and shared why it was "impossible" to star in scenes with the comedic duo.

"They would feed off each other," Barber shared. "They were trying to, like, out-laugh each other or out-joke each other."

Sweetin shared that Coulier would crack a joke, and Saget, who died in 2022, would do something bigger to grab his attention.

"It would just escalate from there," she said.

Sweetin noted that the show’s underage cast often acted more maturely than the adults due to the banter, but declared that it was still "the best environment to work in."

Saget and Coulier both got their start in comedy, with the latter even being considered for a role in Saturday Night Live.

Saget’s sudden death left the Full House cast shocked in 2022. The comedian was on a stand-up tour at the time and was found dead in his hotel room. His autopsy report revealed that he had died due to blunt head trauma from an accidental blow to the back of his head, likely due to a falling.