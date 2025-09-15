Samiya Hijab drops case against Hassan Zahid after settlement

 
Islamabad court grants bail to suspect against surety bonds of Rs 20,000 in each case

Arfa Feroz Zake
September 15, 2025

This collage shows social media influencer Samiya Hijab and Hassan Zahid, who is accused of attempting abduction. — Instagram/@_samiyashianz_
  • Hijab tells court she no longer wishes to pursue case.
  • Says she has no objection to Hassan Zahid’s acquittal
  • Court grants bail against Rs20,000 surety bonds in each case.

A district and sessions court in Islamabad granted bail to Hassan Zahid on Monday after social media influencer Samiya Hijab withdrew the cases against him.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Hijab informed the court that she and the suspect had reached an out-of-court settlement, adding that she did not want to pursue the case anymore.

The social media influencer said she would have no objection if the court granted bail or acquitted the suspect.

The court then granted the suspect bail against surety bonds of Rs20,000 in each case.

Earlier this month, the Islamabad-based social media influencer had alleged that Zahid — with whom she had been in a relationship — had been harassing her for months with threats and demands to marry him.

In a video posted on Instagram, where she has a following of nearly 850,000, she claimed he appeared outside her residence, grabbed her phone, and tried to force her into his car.

“My mother was ill, my brother wasn’t home. When I stepped outside, he snatched my mobile, sat in his car, and forced me in as well,” Samiya had added.

Reports began circulating on social media that Hijab and Zahid had struck an out-of-court settlement after the complainant skipped the September 13 hearing.

