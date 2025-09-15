Seth Rogen shares big hope for 'The Studio' after many Emmy wins

Seth Rogen hopes 'The Studio' Emmy wins bring Hollywood greats to cameo in it

Seth Rogen is hoping some of the Hollywood greats will agree to appear in the next season of The Studio after its record breaking 23 Emmy nominations and 13 wins.

Among the many Emmys The Studio won are major categories like Outstanding Comedy Series and an Outstanding Lead Actor (Seth) Comedy Series.

Now, the star of the show, who’s also among the show’s creators, hopes some people who were on the fence about it will agree to appear in the next season.

"I hope if anyone was on the fence, this would maybe kick ’em over to the other side. But so far it’s been the same, I would say," the Superbad star, 43, told reporters in the press room at the 77th Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, September 14.

"There’s a few people I’m going to follow up with tomorrow, a little more bounce in my step than maybe I had before," he added.

"I do hope to parlay this into better episodes next year," he added.

The comedian and actor shared an emotional fact while accepting his own lead actor Emmy, saying, "This is amazing. I so could not wrap my head around this happening that I literally prepared nothing."

Seth Rogen shared, "I’ve never won anything in my life. When I was a kid, I bought a used bowling trophy at an estate sale and my parents were like, 'Yeah, that’s a good idea, you should probably buy that.'"