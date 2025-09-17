Prince Andrew faces chilly reception from royal family at public event

Royal family avoids close contact with Prince Andrew at recent funeral

Prince Andrew’s presence at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral yesterday highlighted the growing distance between him and the rest of the Royal family members.

According to Daily Mail, the “disgraced” Duke of York’s attendance was expected, the ice cold reception he received made it clear he was unwanted at the event.

The report claimed that senior members of the royal family, including Prince William and King Charles, kept their distance and avoided meaningful conversation.

Sarah Ferguson’s husband was left standing alone near the doorway as others went ahead to say their goodbyes.

This chilly treatment comes years after his ties to Jeffrey Epstein that made him step down from his royal duties.

Andrew also tried to strike a friendly conversation with William but he just looked at him quickly, then stared straight ahead with a tight mouth, rubbing his nose and shifting his weight.

Lip reader Jacqui Press told the Daily Mail that after the funeral, Andrew only said polite things like “it was a beautiful service” and “aren't we lucky with the weather today?”