Prince William and Kate share rare affectionate photo from royal banquet

The candid moment was captured backstage at Windsor Castle’s state banquet

September 18, 2025

Kate Middleton and Prince William shared a rare moment of public display of affection during Wednesday’s state banquet at Windsor Castle.

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a photo of themselves holding hands inside Windsor Banquet, captioned “behind the scenes” as they posted it on their Instagram Story.

For the elegant event that hosted US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and members of the US delegation, Princess Kate wore a cream-and-gold lace gown by Phillipa Lepley, Vogue reported.

The ensemble was accessorised with Princess Diana’s famous Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara and earrings once owned by Queen Elizabeth II. 

She also sported the Royal Family Order of King Charles III and the Royal Family Order of Elizabeth II along with the Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order star and sash. Meanwhile, Prince William wore a black suit with his military honours.

Before the banquet, Kate and Prince William shared a formal full-length portrait on Instagram, writing “Ready for the State Banquet” alongside American and British flag emojis.

The Princess of Wales later sat beside Trump, 79, at the state dinner for 160 guests.

During his speech, Trump praised her as “radiant,” “healthy,” and “so beautiful.”

"Melania and I are delighted to visit with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine. So radiant, so healthy and so beautiful," Trump said, turning to look at the princess.

Kate looked up at Trump and smiled graciously in response. The president continued, "It's really a great honour. Thank you."

