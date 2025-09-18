Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo: Report

Louis Partridge is opening up about his romance with Olivia Rodrigo.

In a new interview with Esquire UK published Thursday, the Enola Holmes actor reflected on dating the Grammy-winning pop star after nearly two years together.

“I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason,” Partridge said. “It’s nice to know that we can go to things together, and it’s not the maddest thing in the world… You’ve got a friend in those times.”

According to Daily Mail, the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted in London, have mostly kept their relationship private.

However, they’ve occasionally shared public displays of affection, including a kiss at Wimbledon earlier this year and an appearance together at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Partridge admitted he was surprised by how much attention their Wimbledon outing drew, “I was not aware that was going to be a thing. It felt quite public. Olivia and I choose to not be so public… but there’s a sanctity to being private.”

Speculation about an engagement has swirled in recent weeks after Rodrigo was photographed wearing a large diamond ring.

While neither has confirmed the rumors, jewelry experts estimate the stone to be between 3.5 and 4 carats.

Despite the spotlight, Partridge described himself as an easygoing “golden retriever” boyfriend and said Rodrigo has even influenced his music taste, “My girlfriend has been trying to get me into more pop recently. Chappell Roan has been on repeat.”

Partridge is set to star in Steven Knight’s upcoming drama House of Guinness, while Rodrigo continues her chart-topping music career following her headline set at Glastonbury this summer.