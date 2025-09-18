 
Geo News

Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo: Report

Louis Partridge has opened up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo, saying the couple are 'both in it for the right reason'

By
Web Desk
|

September 18, 2025

Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo: Report
Louis Partridge opens up about his relationship with Olivia Rodrigo: Report 

Louis Partridge is opening up about his romance with Olivia Rodrigo.

In a new interview with Esquire UK published Thursday, the Enola Holmes actor reflected on dating the Grammy-winning pop star after nearly two years together.

“I just have no doubt that we’re both in a relationship for the right reason,” Partridge said. “It’s nice to know that we can go to things together, and it’s not the maddest thing in the world… You’ve got a friend in those times.”

According to Daily Mail, the couple, who first sparked dating rumors in October 2023 when they were spotted in London, have mostly kept their relationship private.

However, they’ve occasionally shared public displays of affection, including a kiss at Wimbledon earlier this year and an appearance together at the 2025 Grammy Awards.

Partridge admitted he was surprised by how much attention their Wimbledon outing drew, “I was not aware that was going to be a thing. It felt quite public. Olivia and I choose to not be so public… but there’s a sanctity to being private.”

Speculation about an engagement has swirled in recent weeks after Rodrigo was photographed wearing a large diamond ring. 

While neither has confirmed the rumors, jewelry experts estimate the stone to be between 3.5 and 4 carats.

Despite the spotlight, Partridge described himself as an easygoing “golden retriever” boyfriend and said Rodrigo has even influenced his music taste, “My girlfriend has been trying to get me into more pop recently. Chappell Roan has been on repeat.”

Partridge is set to star in Steven Knight’s upcoming drama House of Guinness, while Rodrigo continues her chart-topping music career following her headline set at Glastonbury this summer.

'Now You See Me 3' shows 'diamonds are forever' in new trailer video
'Now You See Me 3' shows 'diamonds are forever' in new trailer
Marvel announces big update on 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Marvel announces big update on 'Daredevil: Born Again'
Billy Ray Cyrus stands in the way of Kevin Costner's new romance: Source
Billy Ray Cyrus stands in the way of Kevin Costner's new romance: Source
Yolanda Hadid makes sweet pledge to Bella amid health scare
Yolanda Hadid makes sweet pledge to Bella amid health scare
Sharon Osbourne hit with financial strain as she mourns death of Ozzy: Source
Sharon Osbourne hit with financial strain as she mourns death of Ozzy: Source
'The Last Frontier' sees action in Alaska in official trailer video
'The Last Frontier' sees action in Alaska in official trailer
'Riverdale' Madelaine Petsch addresses KJ Apa rumors
'Riverdale' Madelaine Petsch addresses KJ Apa rumors
Reese Witherspoon shockingly reveals 'Gone Girl' director refused to cast her
Reese Witherspoon shockingly reveals 'Gone Girl' director refused to cast her