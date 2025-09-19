Kate Middleton accidentally exposes how she really feels about Donald, Melania Trump

The Princess of Wales, US President Donald Trump and King Charles III at the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Kate Middleton has seemingly exposed some major tell-tale signs regarding her honest feelings towards US President Donald Trump and his first lady Melania Trump.

The expert in question is body language expert Darren Stanton.

On behalf of Betfair Casino, he noted how Kate reacted to the compliment the President gave her, while seated at the state banquet.

It started with the president calling her “radiant and so healthy” and ended with him being visually “totally reciprocated” with “genuine interest” echoing in the princess’ head tilt.

Mr Stanton was also quoted saying, “Trump and Kate, we see their body language totally reciprocated. Kate is tilting her head, which means she is genuinely interested in what he’s saying. It shows deep, active listening, which a lot of people don’t do.”

King Charles III delivers his speech as US President Donald Trump and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

Even “Trump is reciprocating this gesture back, so he’s authentic in his comments about being honoured to be one of the very few presidents who’ve been invited for a second state visit.”

US President Donald Trump delivers his speech as King Charles and the Princess of Wales listen during the state banquet for the US President and First Lady Melania Trump at Windsor Castle, Berkshire, on day one of their second state visit to the UK, Wednesday September 17, 2025. Yui Mok/Pool via REUTERS

For those unversed with the President’s speech, according to Express UK he said, “His Majesty has also raised a remarkable son in His Royal Highness, the Prince of Wales. Really amazing. We've gotten to know you and I think you're going to have an unbelievable success in future.”

“Melania and I are delighted to visit again with Prince William and to see Her Royal Highness, Princess Catherine, so radiant and so healthy; it's so beautiful. It's really a great honour, thank you.”