Prince Harry fearful of 'drawing' Donald Trump's eye?

Prince Harry’s anxiety gets brought to light

With President Donald Trump’s state visit with the Royal Family now concluding, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams has come forward, offering his honest thoughts about the Sussexes, and the chances that they may release anything new during POTUS’ time in the UK.

He shared these thoughts with the Daily Mail and started by saying, “I'd be surprised if the Sussexes do anything this week that might annoy.”

Because “the British put on such a ceremonial show. I mean I've been watching this. It is amazing and it's intentionally amazing and intentionally designed to impress President Trump.”

So even “if the Sussexes made a move that distracted us, as they have from time to time when there been important royal events, it would be not only be outrageous, but it would draw Trump's eye.”

In his chat, the commentator also highlighted how even Meghan’s been making it a point to avoid political conversations, as was the case in her interview for Bloomberg Originals.

Regarding that interview Mr Fitzwilliams said, “Meghan, she actually showed sense in not answering political questions. The reason President Trump wants to leave Harry alone, of course, is that he doesn't want any glitches with King Charles because can you just imagine what would happen if they tried to throw him out.”

“He would contest it in court and this would be a member of the British Royal Family involved in court case in America and it would harm Trump's links with the royals because it's the last thing King Charles would want.”

He even brought Prince William into the conversation and added, “I shouldn't think William would want that either. I mean they might be landed with him back there.”

The commentator also didn’t forget to slip in a jibe against Prince Harry either, because he referenced his interview with The Guardian in Ukraine too.

Reacting the Duke’s comments about the royals he said, “suddenly you decide that you're going to give an interview saying, ‘I regret nothing’ to a Republican newspaper [the Guardian leans left and is anti-monarchy]. I mean, it's utterly weird.”

Still, the chances that the world may see anything new from the Sussexes because “This is a decision that would be taken because Harry knows serious national issues are being discussed.”