Asia Cup 2025: India to bat first after winning toss against Oman

September 19, 2025
India won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday.
India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi
India and Oman are yet to face each other in men’s T20Is thus their upcoming fixture will be their first-ever meeting in the shortest format.
India and Oman enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the former champions have just one defeat in their previous five matches, while Oman are on a five-match losing streak.
India: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)
Oman: L, L, L, L, L