Asia Cup 2025: India to bat first after winning toss against Oman

India already advanced to Super Four after two wins while Oman stay win-less in tournament so far

Sports Desk
September 19, 2025

India captain Suryakumar Yadav (second from left) and Oman's Jatinder Singh (second from right) at the toss for their ACC Men's T20 Asia Cup 2025 match at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 19, 2025. — Geo Super

India won the toss and elected to bat first against Oman in the 12th match of the Asia Cup 2025 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, on Friday.

Playing XIs

India: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Sanju Samson (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Oman: Jatinder Singh (c), Aamir Kaleem, Hammad Mirza, Vinayak Shukla (wk), Shah Faisal, Mohammad Nadeem, Aryan Bisht, Zikria Islam, Shakeel Ahmed, Samay Shrivastava, Jiten Ramanandi

Head-to-head

India and Oman are yet to face each other in men’s T20Is thus their upcoming fixture will be their first-ever meeting in the shortest format.

Form Guide

India and Oman enter the fixture with contrasting momentum in their favour as the former champions have just one defeat in their previous five matches, while Oman are on a five-match losing streak.

India: W, W, W, W, L (most recent first)

Oman: L, L, L, L, L 

