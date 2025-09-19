Leonardo DiCaprio promotes Oscar front-runner 'One Battle After Another' in Mexico

Leonardo DiCaprio promotes Oscar front-runner 'One Battle After Another'

Leonardo DiCaprio joined his One Battle After Another co-stars in Mexico City this week as the film continues to generate major awards buzz ahead of the 2026 Academy Awards.

The 50-year-old actor appeared at a photocall on Thursday at Monumento a la Revolución alongside cast members Chase Infiniti and Benicio del Toro.

DiCaprio kept his look understated in a grey suede jacket, blue polo, and black trousers, paired with sunglasses.

Infiniti opted for a leather mini dress with a puffball hem, while del Toro wore a smart black shirt with trousers and trainers.

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson and loosely inspired by Thomas Pynchon’s 1990 novel Vineland, the film has been widely acclaimed by critics, with some hailing it as “the defining film of a generation.”

Bookmakers now have One Battle After Another as a frontrunner to win Best Picture, with odds of 4-5, while DiCaprio is tipped at 1-2 to take home his second Best Actor trophy.

DiCaprio stars as Bob Ferguson, a troubled revolutionary living off-grid with his daughter, Willa, portrayed by Teyana Taylor.

The story follows Bob’s attempt to reunite with old allies while searching for his daughter.

Del Toro plays his mentor, while Sean Penn appears as his nemesis, Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw, and Regina Hall stars as fellow revolutionary Deandra.

The film has earned five-star reviews from outlets including The Standard and The Daily Mail, with critics praising Anderson’s blend of black comedy, high-stakes action, and character-driven storytelling.

Adding to the praise, Steven Spielberg described the film as “insane” and “really incredible,” highlighting its fast-paced action and cultural relevance.

One Battle After Another has already been touted as one of Anderson’s finest works, drawing comparisons to his previous acclaimed films Boogie Nights, There Will Be Blood, and Phantom Thread.