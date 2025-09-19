 
Prince William ‘furious' after Prince Andrew crashes key event

Prince William’s frustration grows as Andrew and Fergie stir controversy at funeral

September 19, 2025

Prince William was reportedly left deeply frustrated after finding himself in close proximity to Prince Andrew at the Duchess of Kent’s funeral.

Despite efforts to avoid being seen with his controversial uncle, the Prince of Wales was photographed with him at the funeral.

According to sources, William was caught off guard by the Duke of York and Sarah Ferguson’s unexpected appearance at the service.

While most members of the royal family maintained a respectful and sombre tone, Andrew was photographed smiling and appearing relaxed, which only added to the discomfort.

The Mirror reported that royal author Andrew Lownie claimed that "William, meanwhile, was 'furious' at being ambushed in this way, according to friends.”

"He has been at pains to distance himself from his uncle and not be photographed with him,” he added.

“He believes his father has not dealt with him with sufficient firmness and that Andrew – and Sarah Ferguson – have done much to undermine the good work of other members of the Royal Family."

