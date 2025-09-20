Kyle MacLachlan hopes to reconnect with Timothée Chalamet about 'Dune'

Photo: Kyle MacLachlan shares new title for 'Dune' alum Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has reportedly left a lasting impression on Kyle MacLachlan.

As per the latest findings of Us Weekly, Kyle MacLachlan admitted that he has been hoping to bring Timothée Chalamet onto his new podcast, What Are We Even Doing?

Reportedly, he launched podcast earlier this month exploring the entertainment industry through the lens of younger generations.

“Timothée would be fun to have on. We’ve met and spoken. We worked together on a little photo shoot we did for W Magazine,” MacLachlan said of their first meeting.

Sharing his impressions, MacLachlan added, “He’s a very interesting person."

"He’s quite reserved, but I’m curious because he’s had a very specific journey and he’s done a variety of different things.”

It is noteworthy that MacLachlan made his film debut in 1984's Dune by starring in the role of Paul Atreides.

He even joked that the podcast could even include a nod to their shared sci-fi connection

“It’d be fun to have that discussion with him and share stories,” he said.

“And then we can always talk about riding sandworms together,” he concluded.