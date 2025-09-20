Sindh IG orders inquiry into four DSPs over misconduct allegations

Sindh Inspector General of Police Ghulam Nabi Memon speaking to someone at his office in Karachi on April 22, 2024. —Facebook@SindhPolice

DIG Tanveer Odho appointed inquiry officer by IG Sindh.

Inquiry report directed to be submitted by September 26.

Karachi police officers accused of ties to illegal mafias.

KARACHI: Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon has ordered an inquiry against four deputy superintendents of police (DSPs) over serious misconduct allegations.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tanveer Alam Odho has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

The DSPs against whom the inquiry has been ordered are Aurangzeb Khattak (Sohrab Goth), Asif Munir (Kalakot), Shabbir Ahmed (Kharadar), and Zafar Iqbal (Eidgah).

The officers face accusations including land grabbing, facilitating smuggling, links with the parking mafia, and extortion from street vendors and tea stalls.

Khattak has been accused of land grabbing and smuggling facilitation, while Munir allegedly extorted money from drug dealers and the parking mafia.

Ahmed is accused of collecting illegal payments from vendors and tea stalls, and Iqbal faces similar allegations alongside illegal parking operations.

IG Memon has directed the inquiry officer to submit his report by September 26.

Earlier this year, The News reported, in a major crackdown on corruption and misconduct within the police force, the Sindh IG suspended 50 police officers and personnel from various ranges across the province, including Karachi, Sukkur, Larkana, and Mirpurkhas.

According to the suspension orders, the individuals include 14 Inspectors, three sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector, as well as several head constables and constables.

All had been transferred to the Police Headquarters South Garden’s “B Company.” A formal notification in this regard had also been issued.

The suspended officials were reportedly accused of corruption and of patronising criminal elements.

Separately, Inspector Amir Rafiq, who was posted in the East Zone of Karachi, had also been suspended and transferred to the same headquarters.

A separate suspension notification was issued by DIG Establishment Naeem Shaikh.