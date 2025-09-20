Prince William will reunite with brother Harry soon: 'Absolutely'

Prince William and his estranged brother Harry will be reunited soon, a close friend of the duke has predicted following his recent meeting with King Charles.

Prince Harry’s close confidant tells royal expert Richard Eden of the Daily Mail that the royal brothers will embrace each other again.

The royal expert claimed that Alex Rayner, who went to the North Pole with Harry on a charity trek in 2012 and is in regular contact with him tells him: "As soon as the opportunity presents itself, we’ll see a wonderful embrace between the two brothers. Absolutely."

When asked if the reunion would be in the next few months, the close confidant says: "I would hope so. Certainly, if not by the end of the year, then next. They’ll hug in the not-too-distant future."

Harry had tea with King Charles last Wednesday at their first meeting in 20 months, in what may prove a first step toward ending a much-publicised rift between father and son.

Harry, the Duke of Sussex, last saw his father in February 2024, shortly after it was announced that the king was undergoing treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

However, Harry and William are not on speaking terms since the funeral of their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth.

The royal brothers also did not see each other during Harry’s recent UK visit.