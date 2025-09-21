'Emily in Paris' star shares major tease ahead of season 5

Lucien Laviscount gets candid about 'Emily in Paris' season five

Ahead of Emily in Paris season five, Lucien Laviscount, who portrayed Alfie, teases what fans may expect in the forthcoming season.



"All I'm gonna say is strap in," he says in an interview with People. "Because it goes left, so far left, and a little bit right this season."

"I didn't know what to expect — none of us do before we get the scripts — and we got the scripts for this season and it's... Yeah, I don't think anyone could have foreseen that coming," he says, teasing some major twists to come," Lucien adds.

The shooting, meanwhile, began in May, which the star says, "It’s good to be back — to be back in Paris. We shot quite a little bit in Rome as well."

With the show, whose cast includes Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, Paul Forman, William Abadie and Lucien, looking back at how they as a family began and how they have evolved since the start of the show in 2020.

"Lily's a mom now. Everyone's kind of fighting through life and in new relationships and new friendships and everything like that. So it’s been great to kind of get back in on set with everyone and see where everyone's there," he concludes.

The logline of season 5 reads, "Emily as the head of Agence Grateau Rome after a shocking decision in the season 4 finale, but she's facing "professional and romantic challenges as she adapts to life in a new city."

Emily in Paris upcoming season will land on Netflix on Dec. 18.