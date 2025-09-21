Dwayne ‘The Rock' Johnson addresses critics that want him ‘staying in his lane'

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson speaks out against people wanting him staying in his ‘comfort zone’

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has just sat down for an interview with Sunday Morning and addressed the ongoing calls he’s been getting to ‘stay in his lane’ and in his ‘comfort zone’.

He even shared a clip of it on his Instagram account and is seen saying, “You know they weren’t saying those exact words, but I could feel a vibe.”

“Because staying in my lane and staying in my comfort zone means their comfort too and (so) their life isn’t disrupted by ‘oh wait, Dwayne what are you getting ready to do? Does that equate to box office? Does it equate to that?’”

“Now, I’m not saying, there are a lot of people around me are shallow, its human nature, change and any kind of disruption is scary to people but that’s what you gotta do.”

“I know that in my world I need people’s opinions, those who I trust, I need their insight. But ultimately, im gonna make the call and this is the direction I’m gonna go in”.

Watch the rest below:

There was also a caption alongside the video that tugged at heartstrings and reads, “People will encourage you to stay in your comfort zone, as it will often benefit them. And then we even convince ourselves to not the rock the boat and stay comfortable. I reached a point where I just got tired of being comfortable ya know? Best decision I ever made, as it’s had a big impact on every area of my life. Hungry to grow, hungry for challenges.”